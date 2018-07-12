Sanju Samson clears yo yo test

Sanju Samson was dropped from the India 'A' squad that toured England last month after he failed to clear the yo yo test, registering 15.6 points. The cut off mark for clearing the test has been set as 16.1.

Sanju Samson was good nick in the IPL 2018 for Rajasthan Royals scoring 441 runs but he stumbled at the mandatory yo yo test after getting drafted into the India 'A' side for the England tour. Ishan Kishan replaced Sanju in the side.

Later two more Indian cricketers - Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu failed the yo yo test and lost their place in the Indian squad.

India coach Ravi Shastri had made it clear that in future cricketers who want to represent India will perforce have to clear the yo yo test.

"If you are fit, you can enhance your ability on the field. Anyone who thinks that this is a one-off, he can walk-off. The philosophy is simple - you pass the test, you play. You fail the test, you sail. The captain leads from the front, the selectors are on the same page, the management is on the same page and the players have responded well," Shastri had said.