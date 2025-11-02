India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

Cricket Sanju Samson deserves Opening Slot as Shubman Gill extends Barren Run for 13 Innings - Here's Why By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 17:17 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shubman Gill's struggles in T20 internationals continue unabated as the Indian opener failed once again to convert his start in the important clash against Australia at Hobart on Sunday (November 2).

Scoring just 15 runs off 12 balls before being dismissed lbw, Gill has now extended his lean run to 13 innings without a single half-century - a worrying statistic for a player once heralded as India's next T20 mainstay.

Across this stretch, dating back to July 2024, Gill has produced a mix of low scores and short-lived cameos. His most notable performance came in Canberra late last month, where he remained unbeaten on 37 off 20 balls. Yet, apart from that brief spark, consistency has deserted him. His innings have often lacked fluency, and the tendency to lose momentum after playing a few crisp boundaries continues to frustrate fans and selectors alike.

Gill's last 13 innings underline the issue strikingly - scores of 13, 34, 39, 20*, 10, 5, 47, 29, 4, 12, 37*, 5, and now 15. The numberstell a story of promise without execution, particularly damning for a player trusted to set the tempo at the top. Out of these 13 knocks as opener, the Punjab batter has been dismissed before 20 seven times, almost half of the total tally.

With an average strike rate hovering around 130 and an inability to anchor or explode consistently, Gill's role as India's primary T20 opener looks increasingly untenable.

Should Sanju Samson Take Over?

In sharp contrast, Sanju Samson's recent form makes a compelling case for change. The Kerala right-hander's explosive century against South Africa showed the kind of intent and fearless stroke play India's T20 setup thrives on.

Samson was shifted to the middle order to accommodate Gill as an opener? But is it fair to the Kerala batter? He recently spoke about honing whatever the role team tasks him, but consistent opportunities have been missing for him so far.

Sanju Samson scored three T20I centuries last year as an opener, but after a bleak England series, the team management pushed him into the middle-order. Again, a couple of days ago, the Kerala batter was promoted at no. 3, but he was left out for the 3rd T20I for Jitesh Sharma. Samson has scored 3 centuries and a fifty in his last 15 T20I innings for India, his fifty coming against Oman in the Asia Cup.

In the last 10 T20I matches that he played, Samson didn't even get a chance to bat on four occasions, three of which came in the Asia Cup.

Does Sanju Samson deserve the Opening Slot?

Simply, Yes. Replacing Gill with Samson at the top will inject dynamism into India's approach. Abhishek Sharma and Samson can form the certain combination India requires at the top, especially with the T20 World Cup looming large. If Gill's poor run continues, the selectors may have no choice but to give Samson an extended run atop the order - a move that could redefine India's aggressive template for T20 World Cup next year.

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill as Opener in T20Is

Sanju Samson Shubman Gill Innings 17 31 Runs 522 762 Average 32.62 28.22 Strike Rate 178.76 140.85 HS 111 126* 50s 1 3 100s 3 1 4s 49 82 6s 35 25