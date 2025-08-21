Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Cricket Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Match Live Streaming: How and When to Watch Kochi Blue Tigers match Today?

Sanju Samson is set to take the centre stage on the opening day of the Kerala Cricket League Season 2. The star India batter was signed by Kochi Blue Tigers in the KCL auction for a record 26.75 lakh, and is going to play his first match for the Kochi side this season.

Samson will be playing under his elder brother Saly Samson, as the senior of the Samson brothers has been appointed as captain for the season.

Kochi Blue Tigers are up against Trivandrum Royals in Match 2 of the KCL 2025. The match will be played after the opener between Kollam Sailors and Calicut Globstars.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Trivandrum Royals Match Details

Date: August 21

Time: 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Entry; Free for All

Kochi Blue Tigers and Trivandrum Royals Squads

Kochi Blue Tigers

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Trivandrum Royals

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Trivandrum Royals Live Streaming: Where to Watch Sanju Samson Match Today?

The KCL 2025 Match 2 between Kochi Blue Tigers and Trivandrum Royals will be telecast on Star Sports network from 7:45 pm IST. The match can also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.