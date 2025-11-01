PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Sanju Samson set to join Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Trade Window?
Saturday, November 1, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson is reportedly closing in on a move to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The India star has been tipped for a move away from Rajasthan Royals, but reports claim the India star may switch to Delhi in the trade window.

Sanju was not looking to extend his stay at Rajasthan after IPL 2025, and requested the Royals owners to let him go.

Although ahead of the mini auction, Sanju's fate seems to be sealed as he is unlikely to feature in the auction. Chennai Super Kings had a huge interest in the Kerala star, but Samson's move to CSK ended after Rajasthan Royals' trade options were turned down.

As per a report from Times of India, Samson is now nearing Delhi Capitals, a team he has represented before. Incidentally, Samson also grew up in Delhi and has a strong connection with the city itself.

It is being reported that South African batter Tristan Stubbs will be going the other way, although the amount of the trade is not confirmed. The Royals wanted KL Rahul at first, but the Capitals rebuffed their demand, and instead, a deal can materialize with the departure of Stubbs.

Samson has been a stalwart in IPL over the years. His journey started with KKR, but Rajasthan Royals gave him his first opportunity, and the player has reached many heights since making his debut for the Royals. The 30-year-old is currently in Australia with the Indian team and will be hoping for a better outing with the bat on Sunday in the 3rd T20I against the Aussies.