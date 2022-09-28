Sanju Samson to be part of India's ODI team against South Africa, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The wicketkeeper-batsman was not picked up for the three-match T20I series against South Africa to the dismay of his fans and supporters. However, there is good news in store for the right-handed batter's fans as he is likely to be picked up for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday (September 28) informed media persons that Samson is going to be a part of the ODI side against South Africa.

"He's played well for India, so he'll be in the scheme of things. He just missed the T20 World Cup squad but he's going to play in the ODI series against South Africa," Ganguly while interacting with media persons in Thiruvananthapuram said.

As the main India white-ball team travels to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a second-string side under the leadership of senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the team. Reports also claim that Samson will be appointed Dhawan's deputy in the ODI series against the Proteas.

According to an ANI report, Samson could be named India vice-captain in the ODI series which will be played at Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi.

The 27-year-old cricketer from Kerala was part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe Down Under which the Men in Blue won 3-0. Samson has so far played seven ODIs and 16 T20Is and is currently leading the India A side at home against New Zealand A.

Samson has been receiving a lot of support from the fans after getting snubbed by the national selectors for the T20 World Cup. To the disappointment of his fans, Kerala cricketer was not included in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the showpiece event.