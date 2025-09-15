English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Sanju Samson's elder brother Saly Samson set to lead Kerala against Asia Cup 2025 Team - Squad Confirmed

By MyKhel Staff

The Kerala Cricket Association has announced a T20 practice series against Oman, and Sanju Samson's elder brother Saly Viswanath Samson has been appointed captain for the tournament.

The Kerala cricket team has been announced for the T20 practice series against Oman national team. Although their first team is currently busy with Asia Cup 2025, the series will be played after the conclusion of the Asia cup responsibilities for the Oman side.

Sanju Samson s elder brother Saly Samson

The three-match series is scheduled from September 22 to 25. A preparatory camp will be held from September 16 to 19 at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha. On September 20, the team members will depart for Oman from Kochi International Airport.

Saly recently captained Kochi Blue Tigers in the KCL Season 2 and led his team to become the eventual champions. Apart from that, a number of top performers has been picked up for the Oman series. The KCL 2025 top scorer Krishna Prasad has been named, while top wicket taker Akhil Scaria is also in the side. The duo had a superb season for Trivandrum Royals and Calicut Globstars this season.

Sanju Samson, who is currently with the Indian team, also played seven matches and scored 368 runs. The India star decorated his stint with three half centuries and a humongous century against Kollam Sailors, where is 121-run knock helped Kochi Blue Tigers to chase down a mammoth total.

Kerala Squad for Oman Series

Saly Viswanath (captain), Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod, Ajnas M, Vinoop Manoharan, Akhil Scaria, Sijin P. Gireesh, Anfal PM, Krishna Devan, Jerin PS, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Muhammed Ashiq, Asif KM, Abdul Bazith, Arjun AK, Ajayghosh NS.

Coach: Abhishek Mohan
Manager: Ajithkumar

Story first published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out