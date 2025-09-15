Cricket Sanju Samson's elder brother Saly Samson set to lead Kerala against Asia Cup 2025 Team - Squad Confirmed By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 17:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Kerala Cricket Association has announced a T20 practice series against Oman, and Sanju Samson's elder brother Saly Viswanath Samson has been appointed captain for the tournament.

The Kerala cricket team has been announced for the T20 practice series against Oman national team. Although their first team is currently busy with Asia Cup 2025, the series will be played after the conclusion of the Asia cup responsibilities for the Oman side.

The three-match series is scheduled from September 22 to 25. A preparatory camp will be held from September 16 to 19 at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha. On September 20, the team members will depart for Oman from Kochi International Airport.

Saly recently captained Kochi Blue Tigers in the KCL Season 2 and led his team to become the eventual champions. Apart from that, a number of top performers has been picked up for the Oman series. The KCL 2025 top scorer Krishna Prasad has been named, while top wicket taker Akhil Scaria is also in the side. The duo had a superb season for Trivandrum Royals and Calicut Globstars this season.

Sanju Samson, who is currently with the Indian team, also played seven matches and scored 368 runs. The India star decorated his stint with three half centuries and a humongous century against Kollam Sailors, where is 121-run knock helped Kochi Blue Tigers to chase down a mammoth total.

Kerala Squad for Oman Series

Saly Viswanath (captain), Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod, Ajnas M, Vinoop Manoharan, Akhil Scaria, Sijin P. Gireesh, Anfal PM, Krishna Devan, Jerin PS, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Muhammed Ashiq, Asif KM, Abdul Bazith, Arjun AK, Ajayghosh NS.

Coach: Abhishek Mohan

Manager: Ajithkumar