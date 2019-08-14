Cricket
Sarah Taylor bares it all on Instagram, reveals the reason for posting her nude image

By
The London-born cricketer made her international debut at the age of 17 and became the youngest woman to score 1,000 ODI runs, at the age of just 19.

New Delhi, Aug 13: England Woman wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor is known for her lightning-quick stumpings and batting exploits on the cricket field.

The 30-year-old Sussex cricketer is known for her free-flowing stroke play while opening the batting in the limited-overs for English Women.

The right-handed batter who is also known for her good looks had earlier revealed she had to fight anxiety issues when she was at the prime of her career. She has been facing depression since 2013 and took break from international and domestic cricket due to the same.

Taylor, who was the part of England's World Cup winning team in 2017 Women's WC when they defeated India in the final, has taken to her Instagram handle to share her nude image which she did for a noble cause.

Taylor, who pulled out of this year's T20 Blast in England as well, wrote in the Instagram explaining about her reason to bare it all.

Taylor wrote, "Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I'm so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. I've always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning! Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. Thank you to everyone involved!"

Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I'm so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. - I've always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning ! - Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. - Thank you to everyone involved! - Creative Director @adamgerrard_whuk Photography @ianharrisonphoto Picture Director @frankie_hill_ H & M @emj.makeupartist #womenshealth #womenshealthuk #nakedissue #womenshealthmag #womenscricket

Taylor withdrew from the remainder of the Women's Ashes 2019 against Australia due to same problem.

Taylor said she has made progress over the past three years but will not take part in the three-match T20I series.

"I don't want people to feel this is exactly the same. There are plenty of challenges I've overcome on the way but mental health is not something you 'beat'," she said.

Taylor played in two of the three ODIs and the one-off Test against the Southern Stars. England, however, lost the Ashes to Australia.

Read more about: cricket womens cricket england
Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
