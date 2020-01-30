Williams and Taylor give Zimbabwe hope of series-levelling win

Captain Williams made 107 batting first time around and on Thursday (January 30) he weighed in with an unbeaten 47 as Zimbabwe reached 241-7 in their second innings.

On a rain-affected day, the home side advanced from an overnight 62-1 to build their healthy lead, which seems certain to be followed by an early declaration on day five.

Sri Lanka's victory in the opening match of the two-Test series puts the onus on Zimbabwe to go hard for the win, and they unmistakably have the platform, but their cause was not helped by the weather.

A large chunk of the afternoon session was lost due to rain, while bad light and further rain brought play to an early close too.

Brendan Taylor top-scored for Zimbabwe with a rapid 67 before he was pinned lbw by Lahiru Kumara, while opener Prince Masvaure contributed 35 and Sikandar Raza made 34, sharing in a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Williams.