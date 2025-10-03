IND vs WI: KL Rahul goes ahead of Gambhir & Rohit after 11th Test Century

Second T20I between New Zealand and Australia washed out By Joel Sritharan Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

The second T20I between New Zealand and Australia at the Bay Oval was abandoned after heavy rain at the venue.

The match was initially reduced to 18 overs, before then being made a nine over game, but the umpires called off the contest just 13 balls into Australia’s batting innings.

Travis Head was dismissed within those 2.1 overs, being caught off the bowling of Jacob Duffy, but it made no difference as Australia now retain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy following their win in the opening match of the series.

The Black Caps will have the opportunity to salvage a draw in the third T20I on Saturday, but the weather conditions do not look promising for that match either.

Data Debrief: Silver lining for Sodhi

Although Travis Head’s average taking a small hit was the main takeaway from the action itself, there was a bit of history made by Ish Sodhi.

He has now played the most T20Is for New Zealand, surpassing Tim Southee’s previous record of 126.