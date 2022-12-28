Shahrukh Khan inaugurates Chennai phase of Junior Super Kings 2022-23

The tournament that was first launched as a 32-team tournament and has since grown into a pan-Tamil Nadu tournament unearthing talent from across the state.

Shahrukh, who had won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2012 Junior Super Kings, addressed the participating teams at PBEL City ground before spinning the coin at the toss.

"Ten years back I was one amongst you all standing here, and I remember Stephen Fleming had come for the first edition of the Junior Super Kings tournament and I had gone for the toss with him inside," he said.

"And now I am standing right here and a few years later some of you might be here and you might go for the toss as well. This tournament, what it has given us... it started off like a child and today where it is now is, it has grown big.

"A lot of guys from here have got the opportunity to even go and meet players up close. When I was there, we had a Junior Super Kings camp after the final and I still remember Fleming, Faf du Plessis, Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were there to have a look at one of our sessions.

"It gave me a bit of confidence to go ahead and do well in my U-19 games. So, when I did well in my U-19 games, I was there in the probables for the Indian team. And, these small moments here and there help us go ahead.

"This tournament has given us a lot and I am standing here today and seeing all these teams, the way it has grown. We used to play at matting wickets and the first match that they are playing is at a turf wicket. It is a great opportunity for all these guys and I hope they do well.

"My message to the players - just be at the present guys. If you think too far ahead, you shut out half your instincts, and when you shut out your instincts, you will not be yourself on the ground.

"If you think you have to play at the next level, your instincts go way ahead than what you are. Or if you think about your past when you have not done well, your instincts shut down. So the most important thing is to stay at the present."

The 2022-23 edition of Junior Super Kings is an 86-team tournament played across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Trichy, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

JSK 2022-23 Tournament highlights

The tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase (December 26 to January 10) is being played in a knockout format across Chennai and other districts.

Two teams (winners and runners) from Chennai and 6 winners from other districts will play the second phase from January 18 to January 22 in Tirunelveli. The second phase will be in a league format. The final will be played under lights.

The tournament is supported by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and title-sponsored by Sairam Institutions. The India Cements Limited and Freyer International Logistics Pvt Ltd are the associate sponsors. The tournament is covered in Super Kings Academy's digital platforms.

The knockout matches in Chennai and the second phase will be live-streamed on Chennai Super Kings platforms. Chennai Super Kings will take care of boarding and lodging for participating teams wherever relevant.

Colour T shirt and caps will be provided for all players. Player of the match awards will be presented for every match. Special Awards will be presented to the Best Bowler, Best Batsman, Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final.

Source: CSKCL Media