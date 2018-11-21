16 balls, 14 boundaries, 74 runs - Shahzad steals show in T10 opener

The first match of the 2018 competition saw Shahzad light up a wholly one-sided contest with Sindhis, smashing his way to a half-century from only 12 deliveries.

Shahzad was up against some esteemed bowlers - including Jofra Archer and Thisara Perera - but he made light work of each of them.

The Afghanistan star tallied six fours and eight maximums on his way to a stunning total, with Rajputs captain Brendon McCullum only required to contribute a still impressive 21 at the opposite end.