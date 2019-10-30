Shakib Al Hasan-Umme Ahmed Shishir's romantic love story: Here's what you should know

Wife's emotional post for Shakib

While Shakib is facing criticism and support from the cricketing fraternity, his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir has backed the cricketer and vowed he will return stronger.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Shishir wrote, "Legends don't become legends overnight they have to go through storms many ups and downs, tough times will come but they embrace it with a strong mind, and we know how strong Shakib al Hasan is! This is the beginning of a new start he will come back stronger than ever in no time. He has been away from cricket due to injuries and we saw how strongly he came back in the World Cup. This is just a matter of time, We are overwhelmed by all the love and support you have shown us. That's the unity we need as a nation!"

Shakib-Shishir's romantic love story

Shakib met Shishir during his stint with the English County Club Worcestershire in 2010. Shakib, who was the first cricketer from his country to playing for a county side, met Shishir - who was pursuing higher studies in England - at a hotel. They started dating after a couple of meets.

Shakib married Shishir in 2012

After a couple of years' courtship, Shakib and Shishir entered the wedlock in the year 2012. On December 12, 2012, they officially became a couple. Three years later i.e. on November 8, 2015, the couple welcomed their first child. The girl was named Alayna Hasan Abre.

When Shakib beat up a man for harassing his wife

During the Mirpur ODI against India in 2014, Shishir was allegedly harassed at the Stadium gallery. Shakib along with the security personnel at the stadium beat up the eve-teasers and even filed a police complaint against a wealthy businessman's son.

Shakib, who had amassed over 600 runs and picked up 11 wickets at the recent ODI World Cup in England, was handed a six-month suspension by the BCB in 2014 following a spat with former Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha regarding his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) commitments, and for his involvement in the brawl at Mirpur Stadium.

Doors will be opened for Shakib: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, said that doors will be opened for Shakib once his ban ends.

"We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over," BCB said in a statement.

"During the suspension, the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket. "The BCB respects the ICC's decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket."