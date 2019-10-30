Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shakib Al Hasan-Umme Ahmed Shishir's romantic love story: Here's what you should know

By
Shakib Al Hasan-Umme Ahmed Shishirs romantic love story: Heres you should know about cricketers beautiful wife

Dhaka, Oct 30: Bangladesh captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday (October 29) handed a two-year suspension by the ICC for failing to report three corrupt approaches, by a suspected Indian bookie.

This suspension means he will no longer be part of the Bangladesh side for the upcoming tour of India. Twelve months of that ban is a suspended sentence which will come into effect if Shakib fails to comply with the anti-corruption code of the world body.

Read in Telugu

I am sad that I've been banned but will come back stronger: Shakib Al Hasan

The one-year ban that he has to serve will keep him out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 the same year.

Shakib Al Hasan suspended: Timeline of Bangladesh all-rounder's WhatsApp chats with suspected bookie

The 32-year-old left-arm spinner and batsman - who is currently at No. 3, No. 1 and No. 2 in the ICC all-rounders' rankings for Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively - said, "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches."

Wife's emotional post for Shakib

Wife's emotional post for Shakib

While Shakib is facing criticism and support from the cricketing fraternity, his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir has backed the cricketer and vowed he will return stronger.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Shishir wrote, "Legends don't become legends overnight they have to go through storms many ups and downs, tough times will come but they embrace it with a strong mind, and we know how strong Shakib al Hasan is! This is the beginning of a new start he will come back stronger than ever in no time. He has been away from cricket due to injuries and we saw how strongly he came back in the World Cup. This is just a matter of time, We are overwhelmed by all the love and support you have shown us. That's the unity we need as a nation!"

Shakib-Shishir's romantic love story

Shakib-Shishir's romantic love story

Shakib met Shishir during his stint with the English County Club Worcestershire in 2010. Shakib, who was the first cricketer from his country to playing for a county side, met Shishir - who was pursuing higher studies in England - at a hotel. They started dating after a couple of meets.

Shakib married Shishir in 2012

Shakib married Shishir in 2012

After a couple of years' courtship, Shakib and Shishir entered the wedlock in the year 2012. On December 12, 2012, they officially became a couple. Three years later i.e. on November 8, 2015, the couple welcomed their first child. The girl was named Alayna Hasan Abre.

When Shakib beat up a man for harassing his wife

When Shakib beat up a man for harassing his wife

During the Mirpur ODI against India in 2014, Shishir was allegedly harassed at the Stadium gallery. Shakib along with the security personnel at the stadium beat up the eve-teasers and even filed a police complaint against a wealthy businessman's son.

Shakib, who had amassed over 600 runs and picked up 11 wickets at the recent ODI World Cup in England, was handed a six-month suspension by the BCB in 2014 following a spat with former Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha regarding his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) commitments, and for his involvement in the brawl at Mirpur Stadium.

Doors will be opened for Shakib: BCB

Doors will be opened for Shakib: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, said that doors will be opened for Shakib once his ban ends.

"We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over," BCB said in a statement.

"During the suspension, the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket. "The BCB respects the ICC's decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket."

More SHAKIB AL HASAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 9 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue