Shakib ruled out of Black Caps ODI series

The all-rounder was struck by a short ball from Thisara Perera in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Friday and will play no part in the 50-over games against the Black Caps.

It is not yet clear if Shakib will be available for the Test leg of the tour to New Zealand, with a three-match series following on after the one-dayers.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: "An X-ray was done after the match and the results have confirmed a fracture on the left ring finger.

"The affected area will now have to be immobilised for around three weeks."

Bangladesh and New Zealand get the series started in Napier next Wednesday.