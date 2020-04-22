Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shakib Al Hasan to auction 2019 World Cup bat to raise coronavirus fund

By Pti
Shakib Al Hasan to auction 2019 World Cup bat to raise coronavirus fund
Shakib Al Hasan to auction 2019 World Cup bat to raise coronavirus fund

Dhaka, April 22: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all forms of cricket - one of which is suspended - for not reporting corrupt approaches, is the second Bangladeshi cricketer after wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to auction a personal cricketing gear to raise money for the cause.

"I had said before that I want to put up a bat for auction. I have decided to auction the bat I used in the 2019 World Cup. It's a favourite bat of mine," Shakib said during a Facebook live session.

Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to help in coronavirus relief efforts

The 33-year-old all-rounder had a hugely successful World Cup in England last year, scoring 606 runs in eight matches at an average of 86.57, which included two centuries and five fifties.

Besides, he also picked up 11 wickets in the tournament and became the only cricketer to score 600 plus runs and scalp 10 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

View this post on Instagram

This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me. So I have decided to auction my SG bat through which I scored 1500 runs and performed well at the ICC World Cup with all your blessings. You can bid for the bat tomorrow at the facebook page of Auction4Action where I will be live at 10pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Let's bid as high as possible and help as many people as we can. Only as a team can we win this. See you all there!

A post shared by shakib al hasan (@shaki_b75) on

"I had a good World cup with the bat and ball. There were some good performances especially with the bat. I had used a single bat throughout the World Cup and even used tapes on it to get through games," Shakib said.

"It's not that this bat has only been used at the World Cup. I have scored over 1500 runs with this bat and had used it prior to the tournament and after it as well.

KL Rahul auctions World Cup bat, cricket gears to raise funds for vulnerable children

"Although I like the bat a lot but I have decided to put it up for auction with the thought that maybe it can leave some contribution to forming a fund during the ongoing coronavirus crisis."

The money raised from the auction will go to the Shakib Al Hasan foundation.

"This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me," Shakib said.

More SHAKIB AL HASAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue