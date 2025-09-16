India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Sports Bulletin For September 16: From ICC Rejecting PCB's Request To Remove Andy Pycroft To Apollo Tyres To Become India Kit Sponsor

Cricket Shame on Mohammad Yousuf: Obnoxious Abuse of Suryakumar Yadav proves he is a Disgrace, even for Pakistan! By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 18:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The world deserves love, they say. Mankind deserves peace, they say. But when there are people like Mohammad Yousuf, it is a far-fetched theory.

Mohammad Yousuf, once revered as a batting maestro (I feel jittery to write this about him) for Pakistan, has now plummeted to new lows of disgrace with his disgusting and abusive tirade against India's Suryakumar Yadav.

On live Pakistani television during the Asia Cup 2025, instead of offering any rational commentary or showing dignified sportsmanship, Yousuf chose to shamelessly hurl outrageous insults, deliberately calling the Indian skipper "Suar Kumar" - a vile slur meaning "pig."

The entire world has perhaps seen the clip, many may have wondered and sulked into the level of ignobility of Mohammad Yousuf.

Despite repeated attempts by the show's anchor to correct him and remind him of Suryakumar's proper name, Yousuf obstinately pushed on, revealing an appalling lack of respect not only for his adversary but for the very principles of cricket.

This is not a trivial slip of tongue or a remark out of the blue. It is the calculated act of a man who has sunk into the depths of unbecoming hatred and petty provocation. Amid the myriad adjectives one can use to express one's frustration, even if its a strange one, how can someone abuse a person like this on live TV? That also with a cold tone, without any provocation!!

Yousuf compounded his verbal assault by casting baseless aspersions on India's cricketing ethics, accusing them of "torturing" Pakistan through corrupt manipulation of umpires and the match referee.

He kept on speaking absolute tooth fairy stuff on live television, showcasing how disgraceful he is as a human being. Pakistan lost the match fair and square, they were not even in the contest!

Yet Yousuf somehow had the audacity to speak such utter rubbish from his mouth, which has put shame to his country. The embarrassment of the anchor was also palpable as he tried to correct him, but the vile human was indomitable, as he continued his abusive spree.

Such conspiratorial drivel was nothing but a desperate attempt to mask Pakistan's poor performance and to divert the matter, rather than focus on the game itself. It is disgraceful and reeks of tastelessness, astonishingly coming from a former player, who is an ambassador of his entire nation.

Mohammad Yousuf is a Disgrace! Period

Mohammad Yousuf has repeatedly disgraced himself beyond this incident, confirming a worrying pattern of unprofessional and immature behaviour. Notorious clashes in the past, like his 2016 on-air verbal spat with former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja - show he is a man who takes no time to descend into insults and personal attacks. His dismissive jab labelling Raja merely as an "English teacher" amid a heated debate was as disrespectful then as this latest episode of toxic verbal abuse is now.

Yousuf's shameless name-calling against Suryakumar Yadav is vile, ugly, and offensive. In the context of already strained India-Pakistan relations, one would expect former players to uphold some semblance of respect and decorum.

Instead, Yousuf's remarks reflect a corrosive mindset that only reflects his own country, and to be honest, any sane-minded Pakistani would also strongly condemn that kind of language. His decisions to lower himself to petulant name-calling and unfounded accusations are not only a personal embarrassment but a collective stain on Pakistan.