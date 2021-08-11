'Shami bhai ka phone aata hai kya bhabhiji?' Hasin Jahan gets trolled after posting bold image on Instagram

After separating from her cricketer husband, Hasin Jahan - who is quite active on the image and video sharing platform - started pursuing a career in modelling and acting. Jahan has been residing in Kolkata and often posts her glamorous looks on Instagram.

In her latest post, Jahan shared a bold image and while several fans liked the image and sent heart emojis. There were others who started taking potshots at her personal life.

One such user commented on her post, "Shami bhai ka phone aata hai kya bhabhiji (Does Shami bhai gives you a call over the phone, bhabhiji)."

Jahan came into the limelight after making a series of allegations against Shami and his family of domestic violence and even rape. She has been living separately with her daughter after she made severe allegations over India cricketer.

She has always been a soft target of the trolls for her outfits and due to her estranged relations with the senior India cricketer.

Earlier last year, she had received death as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing congratulatory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites. Jahan lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime department at its Lalbazar headquarters.

Jahan had posted congratulatory messages on her different social media accounts after the Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya on August 5 last year and started receiving several such threats.

Later that year, Jahan filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court, demanding security for herself and her daughter. The petition alleged police inaction on her complaint about the threats she had received. Jahan parted away from Shami after accusing the cricketer and his elder brother of domestic violence and sexual assault. She even filed a police complaint against the Amroha-born cricketer and his family.