Shami charged with sexual and dowry harassment cases by Kolkata Police

Shami, who played for India in the just concluded ODI series against Australia and picked up five wickets from four matches, had a bitter stand-off with wife Hasin Jahan after the latter produced screenshots on social media of his alleged extra-marital affair.

Shami and Jahan's spat came out in the open on March 7, 2018 when she exposed his alleged extra-marital affair through a series of Facebook posts. Later, the account was deleted. But Shami accused her conspiracy to ruin his career.

Jahan had also levelled match-fixing accusations against Shami and the pacer was omitted from the BCCI central contract list pending investigations. But the governing body conducted an internal inquiry about those allegations and gave him a clean chit and in the latest Central Contract list, he has been given A Grade contract worth R 5 crore.

Jahan had also lodged a police case with Kolkata police headquarters in Lal Bazaar on March 8, 2018, accusing the fast bowler of torture, physical abuse and mental harassment. Amidst the personal battle, Shami's performances on the cricketing field too went down a bit.

He was even left out of the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru after failing the Yo Yo test. However, Shami fought back to form in the past few months and has made his way back into the Test and ODI teams.