Shami is inspiring youngsters in the team: KL Rahul

After playing a crucial role in his team's Double Super Over win against champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 18), Shami continued his impressive run against Delhi Capitals in Match 38 of IPL 2020 held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 20) night.

The Indian bowling ace conceded only 28 runs from his alloted quota of four overs and gave away only just six and seven runs respectively in his last two overs (18th and 20th over) despite centurion Shikhar Dhawan being at the crease.

IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Shami's consistent yorker bowling ability

The 30-year-old's ability to bowl toe-crushing yorkers at the death left even the Twitterati in splits.

During the course of IPL 2020, Shami joined the list of bowlers to have completed 50 wickets in the tournament history.

IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami joins 50-wicket club

He accomplished the feat while dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahul Tripathi in Match 24 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Shami who began his IPL career in 2008 was KXIP's leading wicket-taker in IPL last season with 19 scalps from 14 matches.

This season, he has already taken 16 wickets from 10 matches and Rahul expects more from his bowling spearhead.

"You start winning a lot of games and it's great to see Shami doing really well and touchwood the ball is coming out of his hand as perfectly as ever. Hopefully he can get more wickets for the team and keep bowling the way he's bowling," Rahul said after his team's five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, which moved them to fifth in IPL 2020 standings.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

The KXIP skipper opined that that when seniors perform, juniors take inspiration and that is exactly what is happening thanks to Shami's brilliant efforts.

"It's important that internationals across teams put their hands up. That makes the team lot better and youngsters can feed off that," he said.

KXIP's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Saturday (October 24).