Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shami's wife seeks contempt of court action against cops for midnight arrest

By
hasin jahan

Allahabad, July 2: Cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday moved the Allahabad High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against five Amroha police officials for arresting her in the middle of night in breach of the Supreme Court directions on women's arrest.

On the cricketer's estranged wife's plea, Justice M C Tripathi sought Additional Chief Standing Counsel Sanjay Singh stand on the issue and fixed July 18 to hear the case. In her plea to the court, the petitioner alleged she had come to Amroha on April 28 along with her daughter and maid and was taking rest in her house.

She said soon after arrival, SHO Devendra Kumar and some other officials of Didauli police station of Amroha district reached her residence at the behest of her brother-in-law and her husband Shami and made some enquiries with her and returned back. They, however, came back in the middle of the night and began beating her door, she said in her petition, adding as soon as she opened it, they entered the room and began abusing her in filthy language and whisked her away to the police station along with her daughter and maid.

She further alleged there was no woman police personnel in the team which had come to arrest them in the middle of the night. After their midnight arrests, they were medically examined and kept in the police station for the entire night without being allowed to speak to her family members or the lawyers.

In official records, they were, however, shown to be arrested at 9.05 am on April 29, said Hasin Jahan in her petition. Evidently, she was arrested along with her daughter and maid in the violation of the Supreme Court order in D K Basu case, she added, while seeking initiation of contempt of court proceeding against five police officials of Didauli police station.

The five police officials she named in her petition included SHO Devender Kumar and sub-inspectors K P Singh, Muneer Jan Zaidi, Amrish Kumar and Sanjeev Waliyan, against whom the cricketer's wife sought the contempt to court proceeding.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 40 - July 2 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 127/3 (25.0) vs IND 314/9
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 21:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue