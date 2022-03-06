Shane Warne demise: Body of Australia spin legend moved to Thai mainland

Yutthana Sirisombat of the Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death, but that an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand.

Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia. On Saturday, Warne's manager James Erskine said Warne was only three days into a planned three-month vacation and alone, watching cricket when he had a suspected heart attack.

The Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon, said on Saturday that Thai police have been "very compassionate" in the handling of the aftermath of Shane Warne's death as he thanked the superintendent at Koh Samui Police Station.

Warne, whose artful and record-breaking spin bowling on the cricket field was matched by his impish allure and often controversial career off the pitch, was remembered by all manner of athletes, actors, prime ministers and rock stars on Saturday (March 5) following his death from an apparent heart attack - He was 52.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. Plans were being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral.

A "shocked and devastated" Rajasthan Royals on Saturday paid glowing tributes to late Shane Warne, saying the Australian spin legend had shaped the values of the franchise and impacted the careers of many players during his stint as captain in the Indian Premier League.

Warne played 55 matches for Rajasthan Royals between 2008 and 2011. He led the side to the IPL title in the inaugural edition in 2008. That triumph remains RR's only IPL title till date.

He was instrumental in grooming a host of young Indian cricketers who were part of the Royals' squad during that period.

"Everyone associated with the Rajasthan Royals is still shocked and devastated. Our first thoughts are for his family, who he cherished so dearly. We will ensure that he is never forgotten, and that his millions of fans in India get an opportunity to pay their respects," the Royals' Lead Owner Manoj Badale said in a release.

