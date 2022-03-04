Shane Warne dies: Australia great's astonishing career in numbers

Melbourne, March 4: Shane Warne, the Australia leg-spinner who was one of the greatest bowlers to ever grace a cricket field, has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while he was in Thailand.
The former Victoria and Hampshire player, widely regarded as one of the game's all-time greats, was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand.
Across a 15-year Test career that stretched from 1992 to 2007, Warne cemented himself as the architect of a leg-spin revival.
His haul of 708 wickets across 145 Test matches is the second-highest number taken by any bowler and just one of several records set across his career.
Here, Stats Perform / OPTA looks at some of his finest feats.
One of the greatest of all-time.
A legend. A genius.
You changed Cricket.
RIP Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022
708 - Only one bowler – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) – has ever taken more Test wickets than Warne, who amassed 708.
195 - Warne's haul of 195 Ashes victims means he holds the record for most Test wickets against England.
199 - The spinner had 199 Test innings at the crease as a batsman, hitting 3,154 runs overall at an average of 17.32.
14 - Alec Stewart was Warne's favourite opponent to bowl to in Tests, with the Englishman dismissed 14 times.
99 - Warne's highest score in Test cricket was 99 runs, while his best effort in one-day internationals was 55.
130 - After England, Warne took the most Test wickets against South Africa, with 130 in total.
96 - Warne's most successful year for bowling, numbers-wise, was in 2005 when he took 96 Test wickets, although an Ashes defeat took some shine off that haul. In ODIs, he took a career-high 62 wickets in 1999.
291 - He took 291 wickets for Australia across 193 ODI appearances.
319 - A hefty proportion of Warne's Test wickets came on home turf, with 319 coming his way while playing in Australia, including 15 five-wicket hauls.
129 - In 22 Tests in England, Warne took 129 wickets.
(With OPTA inputs)
