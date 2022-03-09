Shane Warne memorial service to be staged at MCG on March 30

Australia legend Warne died at the age of 52 last Friday after suffering a suspected heart attack while on holiday in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

Tributes poured in from all over the world for a sporting icon, who took a remarkable 708 Test wickets during a 15-year career – second only to Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne's family accepted the offer of a state funeral, and Victoria premier Dan Andrews on Wednesday confirmed a service will be held at the cricketer's home ground.

"There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G," Andrews wrote on Twitter.

"Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution [to] our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th."

Flowers, cricket shirts, photographs and beer have been left where Warne's statue stands at the MCG.

The Great Southern Stand at the famous ground will be renamed to the S. K. Warne Stand in tribute to the late, great spinner.

"His legacy will be the thousands and thousands of children around the world that want to bowl like Warnie” The tributes flow as cricket legends remember Shane Warnepic.twitter.com/CgvkHTRrB8 — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2022