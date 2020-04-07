Shane Warne unveils the greatest ODI XI he has played against; Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag make the cut

The 50-year-old former Aussie cricketer included two Indians, Pakistanis, English, Sri Lankans, and West Indians each in his ODI XI. While there is also a New Zealand player in his side.

The legendary leg-spinner included six batsmen and a fast-bowling all-rounder in his side. He picked Virender Sehwag and Sanath Jayasuriya as openers, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen.

Warne, who has more than 700 Test wickets and 1000 international wickets to his credit, named Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara as the wicket-keeper of the team. Warne's team also included England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. In the spin department, he picked legendary New Zealand tweaker Daniel Vettori.

Pakistan's fast-bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, along with legendary Windies speedster Curtly Ambrose form the pace unit of Warne's side.

Before summing up, Warne stated, "If you look at this side, this is pretty amazing."

Shane Warne's greatest World ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.