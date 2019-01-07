Shastri: This series triumph is bigger than 1983 WC victory

1. What Shastri felt

"I will tell you how satisfying it is for me," Shastri said. "World Cup '83, World Championship '85. This is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest format of the game. It's Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest."

2. Shastri blasts critics

3. On sharing the triumph with previous captains

"Past is history, future is mystery. We've won after 71 years, I'd like to live in the present and salute my captain for being the captain that beat Australia in Australia for the first time. This team now has an identity, to look at any other Indian team from the past, in the eye, and say ‘we play proper Test cricket. You did, but we did too, without being intimidated."

4. What Shastri thinks of this team

"This is not a team of Gods or demigods or seniors or juniors, this is an Indian cricket team that will jump over a cliff to win a game for the country. If anyone tells me that this Australian attack is not quite there, put your pads on and go and play there, then you'll find out. We were committed and it jolly well made a bloody difference, at the end of it all."

5. On the turning point

"What we learnt is to seize the important moments. Going back to the first Test when we were 40/4, or 70/4 or 80/5, from thereon to reach 250, you knew deep down that could have a huge impact on the series. Similarly, taking wickets in Melbourne with Jasprit Bumrah going through that spell when he was hot, and you know taking six wickets on the trot. Those are the kind of sessions that could be crucial," he said.