Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Shastri: This series triumph is bigger than 1983 WC victory

By
Ravi Shastri places series win in Australia as big or bigger than 1983 World Cup triumph
Ravi Shastri places series win in Australia as big or bigger than 1983 World Cup triumph

Sydney, January 7: India coach Ravi Shastri equated India's maiden Test series win on Australia soil with the historic 1983 World Cup triumph terming it "as big if not bigger". India beat Australia 2-1 to win their first Test series in Australia in 71 years and Shastri wasn't short of praise for his wards.

READ: REPORT CARD OF INDIAN TEAM

While the formats can't be compared but India's 1983 World Cup triumph came against an all-conquering West Indies side that featured Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd along with four fearsome fast bowlers in Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Joel Garner.

1. What Shastri felt

1. What Shastri felt

"I will tell you how satisfying it is for me," Shastri said. "World Cup '83, World Championship '85. This is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest format of the game. It's Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest."

2. Shastri blasts critics

2. Shastri blasts critics

"I will tell you how satisfying it is for me," Shastri said. "World Cup '83, World Championship '85. This is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest format of the game. It's Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest."

3. On sharing the triumph with previous captains

3. On sharing the triumph with previous captains

"Past is history, future is mystery. We've won after 71 years, I'd like to live in the present and salute my captain for being the captain that beat Australia in Australia for the first time. This team now has an identity, to look at any other Indian team from the past, in the eye, and say ‘we play proper Test cricket. You did, but we did too, without being intimidated."

4. What Shastri thinks of this team

4. What Shastri thinks of this team

"This is not a team of Gods or demigods or seniors or juniors, this is an Indian cricket team that will jump over a cliff to win a game for the country. If anyone tells me that this Australian attack is not quite there, put your pads on and go and play there, then you'll find out. We were committed and it jolly well made a bloody difference, at the end of it all."

5. On the turning point

5. On the turning point

"What we learnt is to seize the important moments. Going back to the first Test when we were 40/4, or 70/4 or 80/5, from thereon to reach 250, you knew deep down that could have a huge impact on the series. Similarly, taking wickets in Melbourne with Jasprit Bumrah going through that spell when he was hot, and you know taking six wickets on the trot. Those are the kind of sessions that could be crucial," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: Report card of India players
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue