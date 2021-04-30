Shikhar Dhawan announces Rs 20 lakh, Unadkat to contribute 10 per cent of IPL salary towards COVID-19 relief

Unadkat to his respective Twitter handle and shared a video and announced that he's going to contribute 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients. The 29-year-old left-arm pacer from Saurashtra was retained by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2021 season.

Unadkat tweeted, "I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!"

In the video, Undakat said, "Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter, I know how privileged we are to in this position to play cricket."

"I also know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both."

The BCCI is facing global criticism for hosting IPL even as the people in the country are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unadkat further added, "I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly it is difficult to stay away from my family and friends in this situation.

"All I feel is this game brings much-needed distraction and brings joy for many. My heart goes to all those affected at this time. Please be strong."

The pacer even urged people to get vaccinated and contribute to this fight against the pandemic.

"Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can," he said.

Meanwhile, senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced he will be donating ₹20 lakhs and money from post-match individual performance awards in IPL 2021 to 'Mission Oxygen' to help fund the requirement of oxygen.

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to help India fight the deadly resurgence of the pandemic.

"If you can get vaccinated please do, I'll also do my part which is to continue to pray for India but not only that, I would also like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis," Pooran said in the video posted on Twitter.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections and recording a single-day rise in new cases with every passing day. The healthcare system is crumbling due to the crisis with hospitals struggling to provide oxygen and crucial medicines to the infected patients.