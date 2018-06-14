Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian to slam a ton in opening session on Day 1 of a Test match

Opening the innings for India against debutants Afghanistan the Delhi cricketer gave them a rude reality check on what longest format is all about as he notched up an 87-ball-century.

With his sublime ton, Dhawan took India to a comfortable 158 for no loss at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier, former India opener Virender Sehwag (99*) was the highest scorer for India in the opening session of 2nd Test against West Indies in St. Lucia in 2006.

Dhawan bludgeoned the rookie Afghan bowlers into submission with a power-packed unbeaten 104 (91 balls) while Murali Vijay (41 no off 72 balls) held one end up with the home team and laid the foundation for what promises to be a mammoth first innings total.

Most runs before Lunch on first day of a Test by Indians:



104 Dhawan TODAY

99 Sehwag v WI, 2006

94 Engineer v WI, 1967

91 Sehwag v SL, 2008

87 Sehwag v NZ, 2010

81 Srikkanth v Aus, 1986 #IndvAfg — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 14, 2018

Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons' statement about "not knowing what it's all about till you get there" seemed prophetic as the talented bunch of cricketers got their introductory lessons in red ball cricket from two openers, who have played 85 Test matches between themselves.

Rashid Khan the reigning crown prince of 24-ball spells, received a harsh treatment from Dhawan, who smacked him for three boundaries to complete a half-century in 47 balls. Dhawan also hit a flowing cover drive off Rashid to complete his hundred as Vijay also frustrated the minnows with his watertight technique.

3rd time Dhawan has scored 100+ runs in a session. Only Bradman (6) has done it more times; Trumper and Hammond also thrice.#IndvsAfg — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 14, 2018

Call it irony, Dhawan stepped out to hit straight sixes off Afghanistan's three IPL participants - Rashid, Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahaman with effortless ease.

In all, Dhawan hit 19 boundaries and three huge sixes. The hapless bowlers struggled with the 'Test match length', especially the spinners who are used to ball flat and quick.

The moment Rashid or Mujeeb tried to flight, Dhawan would step out, if they upped the pace of the deliveries, they were cut forcefully.

List of batsmen to have slammed a Test ton before lunch:

Victor Trumper (Australia) - vs England in Manchester (1902)

Charlie Macartney (Australia) - vs England in Leeds (1921)

Don Bradman (Australia) - vs England in Leeds (1930)

Majid Khan (Pakistan) - vs New Zealand in Karachi (1976)

David Warner (Australia) - vs Pakistan in Sydney (2017)

Shikhar Dhawan (India) - vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru (2018).