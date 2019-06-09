Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shikhar Dhawan hits sixth hundred in ICC tournaments; closes in on Tendulkar, Ganguly

By
Shikhar Dhawan hits sixth hundred in ICC tournaments
Shikhar Dhawan hits sixth hundred in ICC tournaments

London, June 9: Shikhar Dhawan and the ICC tournaments share a very cordial relationship. Dhawan made his 6th hundred in an ICC ODI tournament when he made that 117 off 109 balls against defending champions Australia at the Oval here on Sunday (June 9). Now, he has only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in that list ahead of him.

Both Ganguly and Tendulkar have seven hundreds each and they took 58 and 32 innings respectively to score them, while Dhawan reached 6 hundreds in just 20 gigs. Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting too have 6 hundreds each in ICC tournaments.

The hundred he made against the Aussies is a very important for him. Dhawan had struggled a bit in the initial part of the IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals before a scoring a few runs in the return leg of the tournament. But the struggles seemed to get back at him when he failed in three successive innings - two side games against New Zealand and Bangladesh and in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa.

The dimissal against Kagiso Rabada reminded one of his old weakness, the unsure mind when the ball pitched on the fourth stump and moving away from him at good pace. Dhawan fell to that old weakness at Southampton where the conditions remained bleak and in favour of the bowlers.

In that context, the match against Australia assumed importance for him because another failure would have added a bit of pressure on him. And the presence of quality pacers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins only boosted the Doubting Thomasses.

But Dhawan underlined his class, temperament and big match ability with a fluent hundred against Australia. His opening partner Rohit Sharma had made a hundred against South Africa in the first match and now Dhawan joined him with a ton of his own. The form of openers, particularly because of their patchy outings in the IPL and in the side games, might have been a bit concern and they have allayed it in brilliant fashion.

The opponents of India will be all the more wary of facing Virat Kohi and his band.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue