Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shikhar Dhawan looks at June 30 deadline for fitness; Pant named cover

By
Shikhar Dhawan looks at June 30 deadline for fitness; Pant named cover for the injured opener
Shikhar Dhawan looks at June 30 deadline for fitness; Pant named cover for the injured opener

Nottingham, June 12: Shikhar Dhawan might still nourish some hopes of taking further part in the ICC World Cup 2019. India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said on Wednesday (June 12) the team management does not want to rule out injured Dhawan just as yet because he is too "precious".

"We will take at least 10-12 days to take a call on Shikhar's condition. We don't want to rule out a precious player like him," Bangar told media ahead of India's third World Cup clash against New Zealand, even as Rishabh Pant has been named as Dhawan's standby.

Dhawan suffered his injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. While the X-ray didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Rishabh Pant, who was initially ignored for Dinesh Karthik when the 15-member squad was picked, has been named as his standby and is expected to fly in to England as cover. However, it is unlikely that he will play directly in any matches as the team management will take a call in that direction only after getting a final word on Dhawan.

At this point, it has been said that Dhawan may attain full fitness by June 30. It means the left-hander will miss the matches against New Zealand (June 13), Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22), West Indies (June 27) and possibly against England on June 30.

India will Bangladesh on July 2 and Sri Lanka on July 6 in their last two league matches.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: India probable XI vs NZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue