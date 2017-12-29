Shikhar Dhawan reaches SA without family, lashes out at airlines

Bengaluru, December 29: India opener Shikhar Dhawan and family had to undergo an unexpected ordeal at the Dubai airport en route South Africa.

The episode forced Dhawan to lash out at the airlines - Emirates- through his official twitter account in a two-part series.

"Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment."

"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all," Dhawan wrote in his tweet.

1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

India will take on South Africa in the first Test at Cape Town from January 5.

However, Dhawan is a doubtful starter for the Test after suffering an ankle niggle. The left-hander, who was accompanied team physio Patrick Farhart, was seen limping in the team hotel ahead of India's departure to South Africa.

If Dhawan is indeed unavailable for the first Test, KL Rahul will open the innings along with Murali Vijay.