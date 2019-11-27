Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of WI T20I series Sanju Samson to replace him; Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery

By
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series Sanju Samson to replace him; Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery

New Delhi, Nov 27: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The left-handed batsman from Delhi has been replaced by Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.

"Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement for the T20I series," said honorary BCCI secretary Jah Shah in a BCCI release.

India vs West Indies 2019: India announce T20I, ODI squad for Windies series

Meanwhile, Team India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will undergo surgery as he sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded Pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," said the BCCI communique.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sergio Castel all praise for ISL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue