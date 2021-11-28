Shreyas Iyer achieves rare record, first India batsman to score hundred, fifty on Test debut

Shreyas had made a 105 in the first innings to guide India to a healthy 345, but in the second innings the situation was different. In fact, Shreyas is the first Indian to achieve this feat — a hundred and fifty in the debut Test and 16th overall to reach this milestone.

India were in a spot of bother losing 103 for six, with the lead being just at 149 but the Mumbai right-hander shepherded India innings with aplomb.

His mindset and skills to tackle New Zealand pacers and spinners were from top draw, and as a result India also pushed the lead past 200.

Shreyas had a also good partners at the other end in R Ashwin, with whom he raised a 50 stand for the sixth wicket, and later scripted another gutsy association with wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

A word of credit should also go for Saha, who brave a stiff neck to come out and bat in the company of Shreyas and help India swell their lead against the Black Caps.

KS Ranjitsinhji too had this feat back in 1896, the first player to achieve the feat of scoring 100 and 50 on debut, he played for England then. He scored it at Manchester against Australia.

Others in the list are: George Gunn (England), Herbia Collins (England), Paul Gibb (England), Lawrence Row (West Indies), Rodney Redmond (New Zealand), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Azhar Mahmood (Pakistan), Lou Vincent (New Zealand), Scott Styris (New Zealand), Yasir Hameed (Pakistan), Andrew Strauss (England), Alistair Cook (England), Umar Akmal (Pakistan), Fat du Plessis (South Africa).

Shreyas now would be eager to cement his place in the Test side and made a statement that it is tough to drop him from the Playing 11 for the second Test against the Kiwis in Mumbai.