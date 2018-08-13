Shreyas Iyer, Ankeet Bawane shine as India A hold South Africa A

On Monday (August 13), the India A did not took much time to polish the South Africa A tail with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Ankit Rajpoot scything through the line. Resumed from their overnight 294 for seven, the visitors were bundled out for 319, 26 runs behind India A total of 345.

The most interesting passage of the day came when South Africa reduced India A to 54 for three with pacer Duanne Olivier and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthuswamy sharing the spoils upfront. Prithvi Shaw was the first to depart when Olivier managed to breach the Mumbai lad's defence with a sharp inswinger.

Gade Hanuma Vihari, who made 148 in the first innings, lasted all but six balls before Olivier trapped him in front with a delivery that nipped back just enough. Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer added 40 runs for the third wicket but Muthuswamy turned one across Agarwal to rattle his woodwork to leave India A in a minor spot of bother.

The overall lead of the home side at that point was 80 runs and South Africa A might just have hoped for couple of more quick blows to mount pressure on India A. But skipper Shreyas and Ankit Bawane resisted the charged up South Africa A bowlers during an 86-run alliance for the fourth wicket in just over 20 overs. The partnership, not precisely a fluent one, ensured that India A do not give a foothold to the SA pacers, who were actively on the hunt for another wicket.

Muthuswamy dismissed Shreyas after he completed his fifty in the post lunch session. But Bawane, who had made an 80 in the first innings, and Kona Bharat kept the South Africa A bowlers at bay without much difficulty as the India A lead gradually swelled past 200, also squeezing the hope out of the visitors.

Rain that was threatening to opening up since morning eventually poured down at the stroke of tea and never relented thereafter. The electronic display board soon flashed the 'match drawn' sign, prompting the officials to engage themselves in customary post-match presentation.

Brief scores: India A: 345 all out and 181/4 in 51 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65, Ankeet Bawane 64; Duanne Olivier 2-24, Senuran Muthuswamy 2-45) drew South Africa A: 319 all out in 98.2 overs