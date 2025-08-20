Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Cricket Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup Snub: A Glaring yet Unfathomable Selection Error By Sauradeep Ash Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian team has been picked for the Asia Cup 2025 and it has brought about a plethora of questions, but none bigger than Shreyas Iyer.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the selection committee, gave his reasons behind omitting Shreyas Iyer from the squad for the tournament, yet, the glaring absence of Shreyas Iyer feels less like an error in judgment.

Iyer has been one of the few batters in recent years who has consistently provided stability in the middle order department, where the team has stumbled repeatedly during high-pressure chases. He has the rare ability to stitch partnerships after early setbacks and shift gears when required, something that is not just desirable but essential in subcontinental conditions. Leaving him out undermines the very balance and experience the team desperately needs.

Shreyas Iyer in 2025

In 2025 itself, Shreyas Iyer has been phenomenal. The India batter played superbly in the Champions Trophy. He racked up 424 runs this year in ODIs, at an average of 53, along with four half-centuries. Iyer was by far the best batter for India in the triumphant Champions Trophy.

After that, he had a stellar IPL 2025 as well, leading Punjab Kings to the final of the tournament. With the bat, Iyer notched up 604 runs in just 17 matches with a staggering average of more than 50. Yet, he has found no place in the Indian team.

Shreyas Iyer's Omission - Not a Justified One

What becomes increasingly frustrating is the inconsistency in how selections are justified. On one hand, the rhetoric is about "form" and "fitness," but on the other, players with patchy records in big tournaments are still persisted with. If recent performances were truly the benchmark, Iyer's name should not just have been in the squad; it should have been one of the first pencilled in.

Instead, Rinku Singh has been handed an opportunity. Rinku, despite his past rich form, has had a struggle this year. He was underwhelming for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, and didn't do much either in the international circuit.

Even more than that, Iyer was not named among the five standbys, which had Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in it. Jaiswal's omission from the team comes from accommodating Shubman Gill into the side, but Iyer not even making the standbys? That has just been unfathomable.

The message this omission sends is worrying. It suggests that selection hinges less on merit and more on murky, shifting criteria that no outsider can quite decode. Even former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that he couldn't fathom the omission of Iyer. Nayar, who has seen Iyer at close quarters at KKR and with the Indian team during the Champions Trophy, couldn't believe the justification behind the snub, and that has been the story for many.

At a time when the team should be assembling its most robust, battle-tested unit, we are left arguing over avoidable oversights. This squad selection raises doubts. And the decision to overlook Shreyas Iyer is at the heart of it. Even if India go on and win this tournament, the notion shall remain the same,