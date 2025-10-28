Cricket Shreyas Iyer fainted in Sydney dressing Room, will remain in Hospital for a Week: Report By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 8:36 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was rushed to a hospital in Sydney after suffering a severe rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, which led to internal bleeding and a laceration of the spleen.

The incident occurred when Iyer took a catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, after which he appeared to have hurt his left rib area.

According to NDTV, Iyer fainted in the dressing room, with his vital signs dropping alarmingly. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where scans confirmed the spleen injury. The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists both in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his condition. The Indian team doctor has remained in Sydney to oversee Iyer's day-to-day progress.

A source familiar with the situation told PTI, "Shreyas has been in the ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as it was necessary to stop the spread of infection due to bleeding."

The BCCI medical staff acted swiftly after noticing Iyer's deteriorating condition in the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the report added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be sidelined for about three weeks, but due to the internal bleeding, his recovery period may now be extended. The player continues to recover at the Sydney hospital and one of his family members has already arrived in Australia. With the surgery, Iyer expects to be completely fit in about two to three months, which means he won't play any part in the South Africa series.