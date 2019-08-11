Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shreyas Iyer flexible enough to bat at any position

By Pti
Shreyas Iyer will compete for number four slot in Team India
Shreyas Iyer will compete for number four slot in Team India

Port-of-Spain, August 11: Shreyas Iyer says he is "flexible" batting at any position as the Indian team management continues its search for a reliable number four batsman.

Iyer, who is part of the team touring the Caribbean islands, could be in competition with the likes of K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant over the next two ODIs against the West Indies.

"We have got no idea. It's totally the management's decision. I can't go and say that I want to bat at number four and they would put me in that spot. It's not like that," Iyer said when asked about the problematic position.

India could not find an answer to their number four conundrum through the World Cup and the search will continue in the remaining two games of the three-match ODI series.

"It's going to be a vacant spot and they are going to definitely try and give chances to all the players in that position. Currently, no one is convinced with that position," the player said at the pre-match press conference.

"Personally, I am not thinking about batting only at No.4. I want to be someone who is very flexible batting at any number or if you go into any situation you should be able to grab that opportunity and make the best use of it."

Iyer, who has a couple of half-centuries in the five ODI innings he has played so far, is coming into the team after an year and is eager to make the most of the opportunities.

Rain interrupted the team's training session on the eve of the second ODI here on Saturday. But despite the lack of practice, Iyer drew confidence from his India A stint in the Caribbean, where he was the third-highest run-getter in the one-dayers with 187 runs in four innings.

"It's going to be another two opportunities for me to make the best use of it. Hopefully this also doesn't rain off. We are hardly getting any net practice. I am eager to go out there and carry forward the momentum which I got from my India A matches. Looking forward to a good series finish."

The first ODI in Guyana was washed out after only 13 overs.

Asked about switching to ODIs from T20Is, Iyer said India have the momentum going into this series coming off a 3-0 sweep in the shortest format.

"The momentum is always on our side. The way the team is playing currently, it's totally amazing," he said.

"If one doesn't perform, the next one raises his hand and he takes the responsibility to take the team through and this is what has been happening throughout the year.

More SHREYAS IYER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NIC 2 - 1 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue