Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shreyas Iyer, meet India's latest No 4 and he wants to set a benchmark in the middle-order

By
Shreyas Iyer look to impress at No 4
Shreyas Iyer look to impress at No 4

Nagpur, November 11: Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 62 that played a pivotal role in India's series-clinching 30-run win over Bangladesh in the third T20I here on Sunday (November 10). The Mumbai batsman said the team management's assurance of him getting a good run at the No 4 slot has given him a lot of confidence.

India are trying to find a long-term solution for the No 4 issue and it has acquired a hue of significance since India has hit the road to next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

"For me personally, they (team management) have given me a heads up that 'You''ll be there at No 4. So, just back yourself and believe in yourself''," Iyer told reporters after the match.

"It has been a really important last few series for me to set the benchmark at the No 4 position, which all of us are competing for at the moment," said Iyer. "Yes, obviously there is lot of competition going in the team. I personally feel that I compete with myself. I don''t want myself to be judged with anyone or when you say that this position is empty in the team," he added.

Shreyas said he wanted to play the role of a finisher behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. "Even if Kohli and Rohit get out, we need someone to finish the game and bat till the end. That is a No. 4''s role. That's what I was trying to replicate today and it worked out really well for me," said the 24-year-old.

While he will be batting at number four for some time now, Shreyas is ready to bat at any position that the team wants him to.

"I am really open-minded and can bat at any number. So, I just like to back myself in tough situations and today's innings showed that I can bat under pressure as well," he said.

At Nagpur, Iyer went ballistic after being cautious at the beginning. Four of his five sixes came against the spinners and his knock allowed India to put up a defendable 174/5.

"The support staff have given me the freedom -- not just me but all the batsmen -- that you need to have that intent when you go in there. And you should feel very positive when you''re batting. If the ball pitches in my area, I am not going to control myself. I'll bat according to my instincts," he added.

More SHREYAS IYER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MAR 2 - 1 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue