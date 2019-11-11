Shreyas Iyer, meet India's latest No 4 and he wants to set a benchmark in the middle-order

India are trying to find a long-term solution for the No 4 issue and it has acquired a hue of significance since India has hit the road to next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

"For me personally, they (team management) have given me a heads up that 'You''ll be there at No 4. So, just back yourself and believe in yourself''," Iyer told reporters after the match.

"It has been a really important last few series for me to set the benchmark at the No 4 position, which all of us are competing for at the moment," said Iyer. "Yes, obviously there is lot of competition going in the team. I personally feel that I compete with myself. I don''t want myself to be judged with anyone or when you say that this position is empty in the team," he added.

Shreyas said he wanted to play the role of a finisher behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. "Even if Kohli and Rohit get out, we need someone to finish the game and bat till the end. That is a No. 4''s role. That's what I was trying to replicate today and it worked out really well for me," said the 24-year-old.

While he will be batting at number four for some time now, Shreyas is ready to bat at any position that the team wants him to.

"I am really open-minded and can bat at any number. So, I just like to back myself in tough situations and today's innings showed that I can bat under pressure as well," he said.

At Nagpur, Iyer went ballistic after being cautious at the beginning. Four of his five sixes came against the spinners and his knock allowed India to put up a defendable 174/5.

"The support staff have given me the freedom -- not just me but all the batsmen -- that you need to have that intent when you go in there. And you should feel very positive when you''re batting. If the ball pitches in my area, I am not going to control myself. I'll bat according to my instincts," he added.