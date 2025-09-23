Cricket Shreyas Iyer Misses 2nd Unofficial Test vs Australia A Due To Personal Reasons: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India A will have to take the field without their appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer in the second Unofficial Test against Australia A, beginning September 23 in Lucknow. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Iyer has opted out of the fixture citing personal reasons and has returned to Mumbai. His absence opens the door for either Rajat Patidar or Dhruv Jurel to assume leadership duties.

The setback also casts a shadow on Iyer's availability for India's upcoming two-Test home series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, senior India players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj have joined the squad in Lucknow ahead of the match, strengthening the unit for the crucial fixture.

The opening Unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a stalemate after rain intervened. Batting first, Australia A piled up 532/6 before declaring, powered by tons from Josh Philippe and Sam Konstas. India A responded strongly, putting up 531/7 with Devdutt Padikkal (150) and Dhruv Jurel (140) leading the charge. Iyer, however, managed just 8 before falling to spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Australia were 56/0 in their second innings when weather forced an early end, leaving the contest drawn.

Following the red-ball leg, the two sides will face off in a three-match Unofficial ODI series in Kanpur. Rajat Patidar is set to captain the side in the first match, while Tilak Varma, currently representing India in the Asia Cup, will take charge for the final two games. The limited-overs series kicks off on September 30 at Green Park.

Iyer's decision to withdraw adds intrigue to the selectors' plans ahead of the West Indies Tests, where batting slots remain a talking point. His absence could pave the way for other contenders to stake their claim.