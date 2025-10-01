Cricket Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya score Centuries as India A put on a mammoth 413 against Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer produced batting masterclasses in Kanpur to power India A to a colossal 413/6 against Australia A in the first One-Day fixture of the series at Green Park Stadium.

Their dominating knocks ensured the home side maintained control from start to finish, setting an imposing target on a surface that rewarded positive strokeplay.

Priyansh Arya, opening the innings, was in sublime touch from the very beginning. The right-hander crafted a scintillating 101 off 84 balls, packed with 15 boundaries and a six, and dictated terms against the new-ball attack. His poise at the crease combined with his ability to pierce gaps made his knock a perfect blend of caution and aggression. Arya added 135 runs with Prabhsimran Singh (56 off 53) to lay a rock-solid foundation and later stitched another vital 132-run stand with Riyan Parag. This innings not only highlighted Arya's temperament in building innings but also underlined his ability to anchor while keeping the run rate high.

If Arya steadied the innings at the top, it was captain Shreyas Iyer who capitalised in the middle overs to transform a strong score into a towering total. Walking in after Arya's departure, Iyer struck a commanding 110 off 83 deliveries, decorated with 12 fours and 4 sixes. Playing with trademark confidence, he punished spin and pace alike, demonstrating his experience with crisp stroke-making. His 73-run stand with Ayush Badoni, carved in just 33 balls, was the burst that pushed India A past the 350-mark. Iyer's acceleration in the death overs ensured India A's innings not only carried momentum throughout but also finished with clinical intensity.

Riyan Parag's blistering 67 off 42 balls and Ayush Badoni's rapid 50 from 27 deliveries further underlined the depth in India A's batting ranks. Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Bishnoi played handy cameos to see the side through the final phase.