Shreyas Iyer signs bat endorsement deal with tyre manufacturer CEAT; joins the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbai batsman will now be a valuable addition to the Team CEAT, which boasts of stars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Harmanpreet Kaur. The CEAT logo will be prominently donned on the bats used by the agile right-hander in all formats of the game henceforth.

Born in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer is a prolific top-order batsman and is known for his fearless style of batting and high strike rate. His style of play has even drawn him comparisons to the legendary Virender Sehwag.

He went on to become the youngest player to captain the Delhi Capitals and in 2019, led the team to the playoffs for the first time in seven years. In 2017, he made his T20 and ODI debut for India and was a part of the recently concluded T20 series between India and South Africa.

Shreyas started his training at the age of 12 under erstwhile Indian cricketer Pravin Amre at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. His early training days laid the foundation of his exceptional form during his college days which eventually earned him a spot in the Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup of 2014.

He also had a successful stint playing for the Trent Bridge cricket team in England where he scored 297 runs in three innings at an average of 99. His spectacular performance in domestic competitions like Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy across seasons has been the highlight of his cricketing career.

Owing to his exceptional performance in the 2015-16 Ranji season, he was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 IPL auction for a whopping Rs 2.6 crores making him the highest-earning uncapped player in the tournament. He scored 439 runs in that edition which earned him the emerging player award.

Commenting on the latest development, Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Ltd, said, "With IPL and CEAT Cricket Awards, we continue to believe in Cricket's ever-growing popularity. We are delighted to have Shreyas Iyer on board, representing our brand across all formats of cricket.

Shreyas is one of the exciting talents that gets added to our super talented line-up of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mayank Agarwal and young Shubman Gill. His fearless yet dependable style of play has made him one of the most exciting prospects in International cricket and that makes him a great fit for our brand. We welcome him to the CEAT family and hope that he continues to succeed on and off the field."

Speaking on the occasion, Shreyas Iyer said, "It is my pleasure to be associated with CEAT that has always supported and boosted cricket in the country. I am looking forward to this longstanding relationship with CEAT and continuing to excel in the game, making many more great memories on the field."

