Shreyas Iyer wants to contribute irrespective of his batting slot

New Delhi, October 31: Uncapped Shreyas Iyer said he is comfortable batting at any position.

Iyer, who is part of the 16-member Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, was rewarded for his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL over the last two years.

Iyer led India A to a tri-series title in South Africa earlier this year, hitting a big hundred against South Africa A in the final.

Preview: Ist T20I: India look for winning start against Kiwis in Nehra's farewell game

"It was very helpful for me. I was going through a good patch, got good starts, but I was not able to convert them into big knocks till the final," said Iyer.

"It (the final) was a big game, it (the knock) was really satisfying that it came through and obviously, once you get the team through, you get a lot of attention from the teammates as well."

Iyer said he was flexible batting at any position.

"I think I am very flexible. I don't mind batting at any number. Even in the IPL this year, I was shuffled from number four to number three. It did not really matter to as I am comfortable," Iyer said.

"Whatever number I bat, if I get to play the game, I will see to it that I give my best," he added.

Iyer said he was hoping to be a part of the team in at least one of the three T20 games.

"I am hoping to be a part of the playing XI. There are three matches and it will be great for me even if I am able to play one game."