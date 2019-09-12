Shubman Gill: Know the age, records and numbers of India's latest Test player

Here's MyKhel takes a quick look at the numbers and background of Gill, India's latest Test match player.

Born: September 8, 1999, Fazilka, Punjab

Playing style: Right-handed opener

He has played two ODIs for India against New Zealand at Hamiltion and Wellington earlier this year.

First-class record: Matches: 14: Runs: 1443, Avg: 72.15, Highest: 268

List A record: Matches: 51; Runs: 2031; Avg: 46.15, Highest: 123 not out.

IPL: Gill plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was picked up for Rs 1.8 crore in the auctions prior to the IPL 2019.

ICC Under-19 World Cup: Gill was the vice-captain of the India Under-19 side that won the world title in 2018 in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw, who is now suspended for using banned substance, was the captain of the side.

Gill stacked up 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup but he batted at No 3 in the tournament rather than opening.

Like his idol Virat Kohli, Gill has also twice won the BCCI's best junior cricket award - in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Last month, Gill became the youngest Indian basman to score a First-Class double hundred against the West Indies-A in the third unofficial Test in Tauroba. He scored an unbeaten 204 off 250 deliveries to break former India opener Gautam Gambhir's record. Gambhir was 20 when he made 218 for the Board President's XI against Zimbabwe in 2002.

Gill was in exceptional form for India A', posting scores of 90, 204, 62, 77, 69 and 40 ahead of the series against South Africa. And those scores could not be ignored as the selectors picked him for the series against South Africa.