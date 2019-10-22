Cricket
'Refreshed' England ready for New Zealand tour, says Silverwood

By
Silverwood_cropped

London, Oct 22: New Chris Silverwood has no doubt England have recovered from their Cricket World Cup and Ashes exertions and are raring to go ahead of their tour of New Zealand.

England touched down in Christchurch on Tuesday for a five-game Twenty20 series and two Tests against the Black Caps, Silverwood's first assignment since taking over as head coach from Trevor Bayliss.

New Zealand lost a thrilling World Cup final to England on boundary count-back in July, while Bayliss signed off in September with a 2-2 draw in the Ashes that saw Australia retain the urn.

Silverwood does not expect his team to laud their World Cup success over the hosts and indicated they are ready for another challenge.

"I don't think it's been difficult getting them refreshed. We had a great summer but the adventure is lying ahead and to come back here and play cricket again we're very excited," he said.

"One or two are having a little break but its business as usual. Obviously, Eoin Morgan has a stronghold on what he wants to do with the team and it's my job to back him and help him put things in place.

"I'm sure there'll be a few conversations , but we're here to concentrate on the series in front of us, which is always hard-fought when we come out to New Zealand with two very good teams."

Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
