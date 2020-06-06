Cricket
Sir Geoffrey Boycott bids adieu to BBC, cites Covid 19 concerns

Sir Geoffrey Boycott bids adieu to BBC, cites Covid 19 concerns. Boycott was not included in the TMS panel for the series between England and West Indies in July.
London, Jun 6 (PTI) Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who is 79, has ended his 14-year long association with BBC''s Test Match Special commentary team citing concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boycott made the call ahead of next month''s home series against the West Indies, which marks the resumption of international cricket.

"I would like to thank @bbctms @BBCSport for a wonderful 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion. I also wish to thank all those that have said how much they have enjoyed my commentary and for those that haven''t- too bad," Boycott wrote on Twitter.

"My contract with BBC finished end of last summer. I would loved to continue but need to be realistic & honest with myself. Covid-19 has made the decision for both of us."

Boycott said his age and a quadruple heart bypass surgery was also behind his decision. The England-West Indies series will be played in a highly protected bio-secure environment to combat the coronavirus threat.

"Recently I had a quadruple heart by-pass and at 79 am the wrong age to be commentating in a bio secure area trapped all day in confined spaces with the same people- even if some of those commentators I regard as friends and others I admire," Boycott added.

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
