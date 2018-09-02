Siraj guides India A to command despite Khawaja hundred

Riding on Siraj's 8 for 59, India A bundled out Australia A for 243 in 75.3 overs and then closed the day at 41 for no loss, 202 runs adrift. More than losing wickets at regular intervals, their propensity to throw away wickets in a cluster hurt the Australians after they elected to bat.

In fact, there was no hint of the impending storm when Aussie openers Usman Khawja, who stood like an isolated rock amidst the ruins around him scoring well composed 127 off 228 balls with 20 fours, and Kurtis Patterson added 78 runs for the first wicket in a little over 25 overs. The first burst of trouble came at that moment. Siraj, who bowled relentless inswingers throughout the day, bowled a rather straight one and Patterson missed the line to see his stumps getting rearranged.

Stumps Day 1: India A - 41/0 in 11.6 overs (Samarth R 10 off 37, Mayank Agarwal 31 off 35) @paytm IndAvAusA #IndiaASeries — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 2, 2018

Soon it became a pattern. Australia A lost two more wickets in the first session to go at lunch on 86 for three. Siraj plucked the wicket of Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh in the second over after lunch, a late in-dipper trapped the right-hander plumb in front, as the Aussies slipped to 90 for four.

Siraj's second spell that cut open Australia's top order read 6-4-9-4. Australia followed that little session of doom with their most assured phase with Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange (60, 105b, 11x4) adding 114 runs for the fifth wicket to take Australia to 204. They showed decisive footwork and soft hands against spinners and countered the pacers with assurance.

With spinners Kuldeep Yadadv and K Gowtham largely ineffective, the India A skipper Shreyas Iyer turned to his quick bowlers and Siraj rewarded him almost immediately, taking out Labuschange. The Aussie right-hander played across the line only to see his middle stump flying from its base and the wicket started the procession.

They lost the next five wickets for just 39 runs - a majority of them to the swing of Siraj. His third spell read 6-0-25-4.

"I felt that the Australian batsmen are uncomfortable against balls which were swinging in so tried to bowl as many deliveries that swung back. It worked for me today. In fact, I speak to Bharat Arun sir (India national team bowling coach and former Hyderabad state coach) whenever I feel there's an issue and Rahul (Dravid) sir has also been of great help," said Siraj.

Khawaja said losing wickets in a cluster hurt the Australians on the day and hoped that they can learn from the errors and comeback better in the second innings.

Brief scores: Australia A: 243 all out in 75.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 127, Marnus Labuschange 60; Mohammed Siraj 8-59) vs India A: 41 for no loss in 12 overs.