'We’re Taking It Step-by-Step, But 100% We Want to Be Champions in PKL 2025': Fazel Atrachali

Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

Cricket SL vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

SL vs AUS Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be aiming to bounce back from their disappointing start to the ICC Women's World Cup when they face defending champions Australia in their second group match on Saturday in Colombo.

The hosts played spirited cricket with the ball against India in their opener but were undone by sloppy fielding and an inconsistent batting effort, eventually bowled out for 211 despite nine players reaching double figures. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who holds fond memories of her record-breaking 178* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup, will once again be the key for Sri Lanka's chances, with young batters Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne and Kavisha Dilhari expected to provide support.

Australia, coming off a dominant win over New Zealand, remain formidable across departments. After being reduced to 128 for 5, they showcased their batting depth, riding on Ashleigh Gardner's brilliant 115 and a gritty lower-order stand from Kim Garth to post 326. With Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield leading a powerful top order, the Australians have both stability and aggression at their disposal. Their bowling is equally threatening, headlined by the pace of Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown, along with spinners Alana King and Sophie Molineux.

For Sri Lanka, discipline in all three areas will be essential. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera and seamer Udeshika Prabodhani impressed against India, while the inclusion of 20-year-old all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga could add variety. The clash begins at 3 PM IST.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast

India

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: Jio Hotstar

Time: 3 pm IST

Sri Lanka

Telecast: Maharaja TV, from 3 pm local time

Australia

Streaming: Prime Video, 7:30 Central Time