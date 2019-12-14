Smith appoints Boucher but his own long-term future is unclear

Smith wasted no time in getting to work in his temporary role, unveiling Boucher on Saturday and naming Enoch Nkwe - who had been interim team director - as his former team-mate's assistant.

Ex-South Africa captain Smith this week agreed to take his new role on a short-term basis due to Indian Premier League media commitments.

The 38-year-old says announcing a Test squad to face England rather than considering his long-term future was the priority.

"We will be announcing both the Proteas Test squad and the South Africa A squad to play England on Monday," Smith said.

"The Test squad will then go into immediate camp to prepare for the Test series and some of them will be included in the South Africa A team.

"Aiden Markram is likely to be the only player released for franchise duty in the four-day series as he is in need of match practice after his lengthy injury-enforced absence.

"As far as my vision for the future is concerned, we need to rewind to performance excellence and that will be the focus going forward. Our public want and demand a world-class Proteas side and we must deliver on that.

"As far as my own future is concerned, I face a very busy and at times hectic three months and I am not going to look further ahead than that. I am sure everybody will understand that.

"Because of the time frame the Proteas Test squad is my most immediate concern and we will be rolling out plans for the Proteas Women and the under-19s, who both face important ICC global events next year, in the immediate future."

It was also confirmed on Saturday that Linda Zondi resumes as convener of the national selection panel, while unsurprisingly Faf du Plessis remains Test captain ahead of a four-match series with England on home soil. Meanwhile, ex-Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince will take charge of South Africa A for the upcoming tour match against England.