Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smith comes nowhere close to Kohli; Indian skipper even better than Sachin: Pietersen

By Pti
Smith comes nowhere close to Kohli; Indian skipper even better than Sachin: Pietersen

London, May 16: Steve Smith's accomplishments pale in comparison to Virat Kohli's "unreal numbers" and the Indian captain has outstripped even the great Sachin Tendulkar with his mastery of chases, feels former England star Kevin Pietersen.

Smith and Kohli are among the leading batsmen in the world now but for Pietersen, the Australian doesn't even come close to the Indian superstar.

"Kohli, hands down. Freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close," Pietersen told former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa during an Insta Live.

When Mbangway asked Pietersen to choose between Kohli and Tendulkar, he said: "Again Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening. He averages 80 in chases, all his one-day hundreds come when chasing.

"He consistently wins games of cricket for India. He just keeps on turning the numbers, chasing, chasing, chasing. Winning games for the country is much more important than individual performances,” said Pietersen.

"That's what drives me. My Man of the Match performances. It was not the way that I played or how I played. How many Man of the Match performances and how many games that you win for England. And he (Kohli) does that for India. Unreal numbers," added Pietersen.

Kohli, who has scored 70 international hundreds, averages more than 50 in all three formats. Smith, on the other hand, averages higher than Kohli in Tests with 7227 runs in 73 games at 62.74. Kohli has scored 7240 runs in 86 Tests at 53.62.

The Indian star averages 59.33 and 50.80 in ODIs and T20s, while Smith averages 42.46 and 29.60 respectively, in the two formats.

More STEVE SMITH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue