Smith, Warner, Bancroft to return to Australia; Lehmann to continue as coach

Steve Smith: Future imperfect as CA curtails his tour
Steve Smith: Future imperfect as CA curtails his tour

Bengaluru, March 27: Cricket Australia has narrowed down the guilty to three players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal and said they will leave South Africa immediately.

David Warner too will catch the flight back home
David Warner too will catch the flight back home
End of the South Africa tour for Cameron Bancroft
End of the South Africa tour for Cameron Bancroft

In a press do conducted by its CEO James Sutherland in Johannesburg on late Tuesday (March 27) CA has also announced replacements for the aforementioned players - Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell and they will reach Johannesburg ahead of the fourth Test beginning on Friday.

However, the CA made it clear that coach Darren Lehmann will continue in his post much against the rumours otherwise while wicketkeeper Tim Paine will continue to lead the side.

Sutherland said the quantum of punishment for the troika will be announced in the next 24 hours. ICC has already handed a one-Test ban to Smith besides docking his 100% match fee. Bancroft too was levied 75% of his match fee by the ICC.

The IPL future of Smith and Warner too looked bleak. "The IPL NOC could be withdrawn depends on the sanctions. We are yet to make a decision on that but when we make that it will be on the BCCI and the franchise," said Sutherland.

Smith has already stepped down as the captain of Rajasthan Royals while Sunrisers Hyderabad said they were waiting for the action to be taken by CA to have a decision on their skipper Warner.

However, going by all indications, both Royals and Sunrisers will miss Smith and Warner as players as well.

Earlier, CA Head of Integrity Iain Roy probed all the figures involved in the ball tampering scandal, including captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner, Bancroft, coach Darren Lehmann and assistant coach David Saker.

However, the CA excluded both Lehmann and Saker from the ambit of the probe and zeroed in on the three players - Smith, Bancroft and Warner - as kingpins of the ball-tampering saga that rocked the cricket world.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
