Matt Renshaw in Aus squad as CA quizzes Smith, Lehmann, Warner

Renshaw was dropped last year after the Test series against Bangladesh and was replaced by Cameron Bancroft, who is also embroiled in the Cape Town saga.

Renshaw has played 10 Tests for Australia scoring 623 runs at 36.64 with a hundred and three fifties.

Renshaw had hit the winning runs for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield final, finishing unbeaten on 81 off 83 balls.

Earlier in the season, he struck three successive centuries - 170 against Victoria, 112 against South Australia and 143 not out against Western Australia - to lead his team into the title clash.

The inclusion of the left-handed Renshaw is an indication that Australia are mulling of multiple changes for the Johannesburg Test.

Meanwhile, CA Head of Integrity Iain Roy has started probing all the figures involved in the ball tampering scandal, including captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner, Bancroft, coach Darren Lehmann and assistant coach David Saker.

CA chief David Sutherland, who has reached South Africa, may address a press meet late on Tuesday (March 27). It is expected that Lehmann might step down from the post of Australia coach and former opener Justin Langer may step in to the role for the Johannesburg Test.

However, CA downplayed all such talks ahead of Sutherland's press do.

MCC calls for cultural shift

Meanwhile, cricket's oldest institution and traditional law makers Marleyborne Cricket Club in a statement said: "Cricket's leaders must be at the vanguard of a cultural shift for the game to eradicate the spiral of poor behaviour towards Australia's calculated ball tampering offence during the Newlands Test."