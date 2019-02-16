Cricket

Smith and Warner will walk back into Australia team, says Clarke

By Opta
David Warner and Steve Smith are a must for Australia in World Cup, feels Michael Clarke
Nelbourne, February 16: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke is keen to see Steve Smith and David Warner back in international cricket as soon as possible ahead of the conclusion of their suspensions.

Both Smith and Warner, along with Cameron Bancroft, were handed lengthy bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Bancroft has now returned from his suspension, while Smith and Warner will be available for selection from March 29.

The pair reportedly will not make their comebacks until Australia face New Zealand in World Cup warm-up matches, rather than playing the last two one-day internationals against Pakistan, but Clarke wants to see them reinstated swiftly.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how the three of them go when they are back in the same team together," Clarke told Fox Sports. "How is the relationship between Warner and Smith or Bancroft and Warner?

"But, for Australian cricket, there's absolutely no doubt that we need them back. They deserve to come back because they've done their crime, and they've suffered their time.

"They'll scores runs, there is no doubt about. They'll walk back into that team and perform straight away."

Yet Clarke is also keen to ease the pressure on Smith and Warner, believing they cannot inspire success alone.

"We're putting a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure on Steve Smith and David Warner all of our problems will be fixed when they come back," he added.

"The reality is we have got to number five in the world with Smith and Warner in the team. Sports teams are a lot bigger than one or two players."

Half Time: CEL 0 - 2 LEV
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
